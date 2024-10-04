QUT and TAFE QLD join forces on clean energy

Image: Nick Brundle/stock.adobe.com

QUT and TAFE Queensland have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen their in-depth collaboration on battery and clean energy safety programs.

The partnership will drive improvements in the Vocational Education and Training (VET) and University sectors in Queensland.

A highlight of the partnership is the establishment of the Vocational Education and Training (VET) and University sectors in Queensland at Acacia Ridge in Brisbane.

The new centre positions Queensland as a skills leader in clean energy battery technology and training.

Thanks to a $20 million joint investment by the Commonwealth and State Governments, the TAFE Centre of Excellence – Clean Energy (Batteries) will support a wide range of qualifications.

It is set to drive the development of higher-level apprenticeships and degree level apprenticeship pathways.

QUT Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) professor Robina Xavier, said the positive aspects of the partnership.

Not only does it formalise the dual study pathway between TAFE Queensland and QUT, but it also strengthens the close ties between the two tertiary institutions.

“This agreement will provide a more vocationally trained and qualified workforce for emerging industries such as biomanufacturing, batteries, green hydrogen and space technology,” said Xavier.

Xavier added that QUT, as a collaborative university, is continuing to work together through the TAFE Queensland, universities, unions and industry stakeholders to drive Australia’s green energy transition and provide new jobs.

QUT’s five faculties offer more than 31 articulation pathways, giving the TAFE Queensland students a wider choice of programs, and more opportunities are expected to emerge when the new programs starts in 2025.

TAFE Queensland CEO John Tucker said for more than 140 years, the TAFE Queensland has been at the forefront of an emerging industry, delivering the highest quality clean energy training and skills development for Queenslanders.

“When universities, vocational education and the training sector are integrated, it will create real solutions to Queensland’s future training needs, particularly in clean energy,” said Tucker.

Federal Minister for Skills and Training, Andrew Giles highlighted the nationally strategic nature of the TAFE Queensland Centre of Excellence.

“As part of a national network, the network centre consists of up to 20 TAFE centres of excellence in areas of high skill demand,” said Giles.

“The network centre will drive growth in the clean energy sector, developing the skilled workforce needed to target strategically important industries across Australia,” said Giles.