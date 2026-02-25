Lockheed Martin Australia has announced that industry partner Quickstep has completed its 300th ship-set of composite wing flaps for the C-130J Super Hercules.

Manufactured at Quickstep’s Bankstown Airport facility, the milestone set will be delivered to Lockheed Martin’s production line in Marietta, Georgia.

The achievement includes wing flaps for the first aircraft in the Royal Australian Air Force’s new C-130J fleet, due for delivery in 2028 under Project AIR 7404 – Australia’s largest current defence aerospace program of record.

Quickstep, a wholly owned subsidiary of ASDAM, is the sole global supplier of composite wing flaps for the C-130J and Australia’s only production supplier to the program. All C-130 aircraft built since 2014 incorporate flaps produced in Bankstown, underscoring Australia’s role in the global aerospace supply chain.

“Reaching the 300th ship-set milestone is a significant achievement for Quickstep and for Australian defence manufacturing and even more significant that these components will be installed on the first of Australia’s new C-130Js,” said Toni Marzulli, vice president operations, Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand. “Quickstep has proven itself as a long-standing, reliable and critical partner, consistently delivering mission-essential composite structures to the quality, scale and precision required for global aerospace programs.”

“Lockheed Martin Australia is proud to work with partners like Quickstep to build resilient sovereign capability and integrate Australian industry into global aerospace supply chains.”

Rohan Stocker, chief executive officer of ASDAM, said the milestone reflected decades of technical excellence.

“Being the sole global supplier of C-130J composite wing flaps is a testament to the capability of our people and the strength of our partnership with Lockheed Martin,” Mr Stocker said. “This program has been foundational to Quickstep’s growth and continues to provide highly skilled jobs and advanced manufacturing capability here in Australia. Our entire team is proud to contribute to the Lockheed Martin Global Supply Chain.”

Australia introduced the Hercules more than 65 years ago, and the new fleet is set to extend that relationship beyond a century of service.