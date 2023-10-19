Queensland’s top exporters announced

The iconic Gold Coast soft serve and beverage manufacturer won the main honour at the Premier of Queensland’s Export Awards 2023 Gala Dinner, after the company doubled its yearly sales to Indonesia.

The win for Frosty Boy comes after its revenue in India also grew by 200 per cent and 95 per cent in the Middle East over the past two years.

Exporting since 2001, Frosty Boy manufactures up to two million soft serves per day at its Yatala factory and exports to more than 65 countries.

Frosty Boy’s customers include seven of the world’s top global fast food chains including Wendy’s and Starbucks.

The company’s impressive international growth could not be ignored by the judging panel.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk celebrated the winners.

“Food manufacturers generate $25 billion dollars for our economy each year, and companies like Frosty Boy are leaders in their field, boosting Queensland’s global reputation for quality and excellence,” she said.

“Queensland’s leading exporters have been honoured through these awards for more than three decades and it continues to be a wonderful platform to celebrate their resilience, ingenuity and ongoing success.”

Founder of Indigenous fashion brand Mainie, Mrs Saunders, won the inaugural First Nations category.

General Manager of Brisbane based medical device company Qlicksmart, Dr Konara, took home the Women in International Business Award.

Winners in the 13 national award categories automatically qualify as finalists representing Queensland at the Australian Export Awards to be held on November 30.

This year the gala awards ceremony marked the conclusion of the Queensland Trade and Investment Program, an annual event including the state’s 12 global commissioners.

The program highlights Queensland as an internationaltrading powerhouse and attractive investment destination.

Minister for Trade and Investment, Cameron Dick spoke about the importance of these manufacturers and organisations.

“When it comes to the Queensland economy, soft serve means hard currency, and this award is the cherry on top of another exceptional year of export growth for Frosty Boy,” he said.

“Queensland businesses are not just competing internationally, they are market leaders because of their exceptional standards, quality of goods and remarkable services.

“These awards recognised the success of Queensland’s best export businesses who dared to dream big and take their products overseas.

“Their hard work strengthens Queensland’s economy, increases the State’s productivity and creates more good jobs throughout the Sunshine State,” Dick said.

The full list of winners is:

Advanced Technologies

Healthcare Logic

Agribusiness, Food and Beverages

AgTrade

Creative Industries

EventsAir

e-Commerce

Homebodii

Emerging Exporter

Chronosoft

First Nations

Mainie Australia Pty Ltd

International Education and Training

TAFE Queensland

International Health

Qlicksmart

Manufacturing and Advanced Materials

Frosty Boy Global

Professional Services

Medical Rescue

Regional Exporter

Mort & Co

Resources and Energy

Phibion

Small Business

Genics

Sustainability and Green Economy

Paradigm Foods

Women in International Business

Dr Chamindika Konara, General Manager, Qlicksmart

Queensland Exporter of Year

Frosty Boy Global