Queensland’s quantum economy set for lift off with new strategy

The Queensland Government has released the Queensland Quantum and Advanced Technologies Strategy, which has been developed in consultation with universities and industry.

The government will invest $76 million over the next four years to support the strategy’s implementation and drive the creation of high-value local jobs.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk officially launched the Queensland Quantum and Advanced Technologies Strategy during her CEDA State of the State address.

“I want Queensland to be at the forefront of new technologies and take a leading position in quantum research,” she said.

“Our government is determined to build upon the foundation we have as the Smart State in powering the second quantum revolution.

“To do this, we are launching a new strategy backed by $76 million in investment – to develop new technologies, support school programs and build the infrastructure needed.

“This means more Queenslanders will have the opportunity to have good, high paying and secure jobs in the careers of the future,” Palaszczuk said.

The strategy leverages Queensland’s outstanding research and fabrication capabilities across quantum and other related technologies such as semiconductors, superconductors, photonics, and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), for application in industry sectors such as renewable energy, critical minerals, batteries, medicine, and defence.

It will also support the commercialisation of research and intellectual property in Queensland by attracting and building new advanced technology businesses in the state, creating skilled jobs on home soil.

The strategy has five key pillars:

Deep science capability to maintain Queensland’s leadership position in quantum science

Science commercialisation to grow the local quantum and advanced technologies pipeline

Quantum workforce to train, attract and retain the skilled people needed for a quantum ecosystem

Engagement and missions to help industry to become adept at using deep science to solve Queensland’s challenges

Investment to attract external commitments into the Queensland quantum ecosystem

The strategy was prepared in consultation with Griffith University, Queensland University of Technology, The University of Queensland, University of Southern Queensland, and key quantum and advanced technology companies.

Professor Andrew White, head of The University of Queensland-based Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Engineered Quantum System spoke to the new strategy.

“This level of investment will make Queensland a global player the next era of quantum technology,” he said.

“Our researchers are leading the state’s first quantum technology startup, Analog Quantum Circuits (AQC), by developing superconducting circuits for quantum computers out of Brisbane.

“Queensland has exceptional expertise in quantum technology which has the power to benefit industry, improve lives and help combat climate change,” White said.

Delivery of the Strategy will be overseen by Quantum Innovation Queensland, a new governance group with representatives from universities, industry and government and led by the incoming Queensland Chief Scientist.

Additionally, a new Quantum and Advanced Technologies Directorate will be formed within the Department of Environment and Science to be a ‘front door’ for the quantum sector, deliver the Strategy’s programs, and foster the long-term growth of the quantum and advanced technologies sector.