Queensland’s energy transformation to accelerate with battery and renewable energy generation

Image: Paulrommer/stock.adobe.com

Queensland critical minerals and battery technology fund to fast-track plans to reopen copper mine, generating more Australian manufacturing.

Queensland copper exploration company, Revolver Resources will accelerate plans to recommission a Far North Queensland copper mine thanks to support from the Queensland state Government.

Revolver seeks to re-establish the mine in line with the rising global demand for copper to supply electric vehicles (EVs), EV charging infrastructure, batteries, and renewable energy generation.

The Queensland Critical Minerals and Battery Technology Fund will support the company with a $1.3 million contribution towards a series of technical studies, and engineering and environmental management designs.

Deputy premier, treasurer and minister for trade and investment, Cameron Dick said “The State’s vast copper reserves play an important part in this renewable energy and clean industries transformation.”

Funding will fast-track the completion of the studies by up to six months, with a view to have the mine fully operational in the next 18 months, subject to approvals and finance.

Minister for resources and critical minerals Scott Stewart said, “This supply, coupled with the global embrace of sustainability, is driving interest in our state and pushing the clean energy transition forward.”

As the world’s most cost-effective conductive material, copper is essential to the world’s energy revolution and in helping Queensland reach its bold net zero emissions target.

Subject to a positive financial investment decision, the mine is expected to support approximately 23 new full-time jobs and opportunities for 10 apprentices and trainees.

Revolver resources managing director Pat Williams said, “This grant enables us to accelerate the final engineering and design workstreams for the project as we drive towards targeted recommencement of mining activities at Dianne.”

Prior to its closure in 1983, the mine, that is 260 kilometres north west of Cairns, was producing 63,758 tonnes of ore with an average copper grade of 22.7 per cent – the highest-grade copper in Australia’s history.

The mine will be a boost for Far North Queensland, stimulating the local economy through procurement activities, and additional trade with local suppliers.