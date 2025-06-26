Queensland’s 2025-26 budget boost manufacturing industry

Image: Zstock/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Government’s new investments in the 2025-26 budget are targeted at boosting the manufacturing industry.

“We promised a fresh start for Queensland and that’s exactly what this Budget delivers,” said Queensland treasurer David Janetzki.

There is a $595.2 million budget for Natural Resources and Mines, Manufacturing, and Regional and Rural Development to support regional jobs and the broader industry. The new Transforming Queensland Manufacturing Program will be funded with a $79.1 million investment to support reshoring and onshoring by Queensland manufacturers.

Aimed at enhancing Queensland’s regional manufacturing footprint, a $10 million budget for a new Manufacturing Hub in Toowoomba, along with an additional hub on the Sunshine Coast. Another $4.8 billion has already been allocated to help deliver the Queensland Train Manufacturing Program and advance the state’s manufacturing capabilities.

“This Budget sends a clear signal Queensland is open for business and is serious about growing the industries that underpin our economy,” minister for Natural Resources and Mines, Manufacturing, and Regional and Rural Development, Dale Last said.

“We’re unlocking a new wave of high-value manufacturing jobs with $79.1 million for the Transforming Queensland Manufacturing Program, and expanding our regional footprint with new hubs in Toowoomba and the Sunshine Coast.”

According to Last, the new 2025-26 budget is targeted to back the resources sector and wider manufacturing industry.

“In sync with the work of the Resources Cabinet Committee, we’re backing the resources sector with targeted investment to fast-track exploration and support the Queensland Resources Common User Facility, giving proponents the confidence to invest and get projects moving.”