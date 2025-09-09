The Federal and Queesland Governments are investing $115 million to strengthen vocational education and training (VET) in Queensland, with the aim of improving student completions and access to foundation skills.

Of the total, $98.7 million will support apprentices, trainees and students to finish their training and obtain qualifications. A further $15 million will improve access to foundation skills, particularly for those needing digital literacy support.

Federal Minister for Skills and Training Andrew Giles said the funding represented the latest step in improving VET student outcomes.

“Wherever VET students are in Queensland, the Albanese Government wants to support them to gain qualifications and follow their pathway to a career they’ll love,” he said.

The investment will also fund outreach to apprentices and students who have not yet completed training, providing guidance and support to re-engage and transition to employment. An additional $1.9 million from the Commonwealth will assist Queensland in participating in the VET data streamlining program and the transition to a new national VET data system.

Queensland Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment and Training Ros Bates said the investment reflected the state’s commitment to providing real outcomes for apprentices, trainees and students.

“This work will help develop a stronger skills pipeline and more Queenslanders entering secure, skilled jobs, especially in key industries facing shortages,” she said.

The funding forms part of the National Skills Agreement, a five-year agreement between the Australian and state governments that commenced on 1 January 2024. Under the agreement, Queensland has signed five Bilateral Implementation Plans, including those covering improved completions, foundation skills and VET data streamlining, as well as two TAFE Centres of Excellence.