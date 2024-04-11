Queensland train manufacturing program opening Maryborough information centre

Image: Supavadee/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Train Manufacturing Program (QTMP) has reached another milestone with a new project information centre set to open on Adelaide Street, Maryborough in May.

Visitors to the centre will be able to learn more about the Queensland Government program which will see 65 six-car passenger trains built at a new purpose-built manufacturing facility at Torbanlea on the Fraser Coast and a new rail facility at Ormeau, on the Gold Coast.

Minister for regional development and manufacturing Glenn Butcher said, “The project information centre will be an opportunity to showcase both the proud train manufacturing history of this great region, as well as the exciting future that lies ahead as the next generation of trains are built for Queenslanders in Queensland.

QTMP will support South East Queensland’s population and economic growth, as well as Cross River Rail and the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“The Queensland Train Manufacturing Program is creating local jobs right here, right now and will continue to benefit our community,” said assistant minister for train manufacturing, regional development and jobs and Maryborough MP, Bruce Saunders

Construction of the QTMP project information centre is well underway and the community will be invited to celebrate its official opening, which is scheduled for May 2024.

The centre will be staffed by QTMP team members and will feature:

rare archival photos and information about the extensive history of rail on the Fraser Coast

details about the construction currently underway to build the new QTMP facilities

a design preview of the new QTMP trains when they come into service on the South East Queensland network

a dedicated children’s area for younger visitors

a specially designed digital train game to entertain and educate the train designers of the future

the stories behind the connection with rail of the Butchulla People, the traditional custodians of the land on which the train manufacturing facility will be built.

“This information centre will showcase the Fraser Coast’s unique rail history which is something residents here can be proud of,” said Saunders.

For further information on the QTMP, visit the QTMP website.