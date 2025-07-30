Queensland targets skills shortages with $47.7 million

Image: Kyta Willets/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Government is investing $47.7 million in a refocused job training program aimed at helping Queenslanders secure employment in high-demand sectors such as health, construction and community services.

The first round of the 2025–26 Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative will support 171 training projects across the state, delivering targeted education and work readiness programs to up to 5,881 jobseekers.

“We’ve reshaped this program to focus on outcomes, not just activity. This is training designed in partnership with local organisations and employers, and focused on real jobs in real communities,” said Finance, trade, employment and training minister Ros Bates.

The revised approach is tailored to regional workforce needs and incorporates performance metrics that prioritise job placements and long-term employment outcomes. Emphasis is also placed on support for disadvantaged groups, including women returning to work, First Nations people, culturally diverse communities, and those experiencing barriers such as mental illness, disability or family violence.

Among the funded projects are:

Zahra Foundation Australia – Pathways to Empowerment (Bardon) : Assists 60 women affected by domestic violence with digital literacy and job readiness.

: Assists 60 women affected by domestic violence with digital literacy and job readiness. Awesome Women in Construction – Construct Your Future (Ipswich) : Provides training to 48 women aiming for employment in construction, with a focus on apprenticeships.

: Provides training to 48 women aiming for employment in construction, with a focus on apprenticeships. The Allison Baden-Clay Foundation – Empowered Futures (Bundamba) : Helps 60 participants affected by domestic violence gain employment skills and opportunities.

: Helps 60 participants affected by domestic violence gain employment skills and opportunities. Momentum Mental Health – Creating Momentum Through Upskilling (Toowoomba) : Delivers Cert II in Skills for Work and Vocational Pathways to 40 jobseekers with disabilities or mental health challenges.

: Delivers Cert II in Skills for Work and Vocational Pathways to 40 jobseekers with disabilities or mental health challenges. Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef Foundation – Reef Conservation (Cairns): Offers 10 First Nations participants hands-on training in reef conservation and workplace skills.

Minister Bates said the government was committed to rebuilding Queensland’s workforce in line with infrastructure, health and housing priorities.

“Skilling Queenslanders for Work is part of our broader commitment to rebuilding Queensland’s workforce and restoring economic responsibility,” she said.

“We’re focused on results – the right training in the right regions for the jobs Queenslanders need now.”

Since its inception, the program has supported more than 100,000 Queenslanders.