Queensland SMEs boosted with $5.5m investment

The Queensland state government has awarded $5.5 million in funding to help develop and bring new and innovative products and services to the market.

Innovation minister Leanne Linard announced 56 small-to-medium-sized businesses will have a share in more than $5.5 million in grants under two Advance Queensland funding initiatives – the Ignite Ideas Fund and the Ignite Spark Program.

“The successful recipients under these latest funding rounds of the Ignite Ideas and Ignite Spark programs demonstrate yet again that Queensland is home to some very innovative and very entrepreneurial people,” said Linard.

The Ignite Ideas Fund is designed to empower Queensland SMEs with high-growth potential to commercialise their ground-breaking products or services.

In its eleventh funding round, 26 businesses will share in grants totaling $3.3 million.

Two of the projects will include an AI-Powered Analytics Platform and Clean&Recover, which will help mineral companies transform waste streams into productive assets.

“By supporting innovative initiatives we’re working together to create a better life for all Queenslanders and showcasing our potential as a global leader in the highly competitive innovation economy,” said Linard.

The inaugural funding round for the Ignite Spark Program will see 30 innovation-driven enterprises share in $2.2 million of funding to progress their new and innovative products and services from prototype to a more advanced stage on the journey to market.

Projects attracting funding include ‘Attunga’ – an innovative tethered drone, equipped with a cellular repeater, designed to extend communication networks in rural areas and help bridge the connectivity gap and enhance access to essential communication services.

Another recipient has developed innovative UltravioletC water sterilisation devices to kill bacteria in potable water systems within health and aged care facilities.

The funding will enable prototypes to be demonstrated, validated and tested with customers to inform final modifications in preparation for market entry.

Applications for the next funding rounds for both funding programs are open now.