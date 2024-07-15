Queensland provides investment for QPM in Townsville

The Queensland Government is making $8 million available for Queensland Pacific Metals (QPM) to prepare the Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub (TECH) project for investment readiness.

Queensland Treasury will work to provide the grant to company Queensland Pacific Metals in conjunction with the Federal Government’s recently announced commitment of $8 million.

The TECH Project aims to deliver a modern and sustainable battery materials refinery for Townsville and has secured prescribed project status from the Queensland Government.

Resources and Critical Minerals Minister Scott Stewart said critical minerals are the future for Townsville and North Queensland.

“…This investment shows we are taking action to deliver,” said Stewart.