Queensland manufacturing recognised in export awards

Image: Kalyakan/stock.adobe.com

Finalists for the 2025 Premier of Queensland’s Export Awards have been announced, with small and family-owned businesses – including manufacturers – making a strong showing among a record 103 applicants.

The Queensland Government revealed that 46 companies have been shortlisted across 15 categories, ranging from manufacturing and advanced materials to e-commerce and international health.

In the Manufacturing and Advanced Materials category, finalists include CUTEK® Wood Solutions (Logan), HeliMods (Sunshine Coast), Mineral Technologies (Gold Coast), PWR Advanced Cooling Technology (Gold Coast), and Valenhold (Brisbane).

Among the first-time finalists are Green Skin Avocados, mining safety equipment specialists Nome Services, Six Zero Pickleball and pilot training experts Airways Aviation.

The winners, including the prestigious Queensland Exporter of the Year, will be unveiled at the Export Awards Dinner in Brisbane on 10 October. They will then go on to represent the state at the Australian Export Awards in Canberra in November.

Now in their 35th year, the awards are run by Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) and are designed to celebrate the achievements of businesses that demonstrate innovation, resilience and ambition in growing global markets.

Minister for finance, trade, employment and training, Ros Bates, congratulated the finalists and highlighted the strong presence of small and regional businesses.

“I’m delighted to see so many small and family businesses in this year’s list of finalists,” Bates said. “They are the beating heart of Queensland’s export sector, turning local innovation into global success, creating jobs and strengthening communities across the state.

“The previous Labor Government was no friend to Queensland’s small businesses, presiding over growing mountains of red tape and a skilled worker shortage.

“The record number of applicants for the awards this year shows that when small businesses are backed by the Government, they thrive.”

TIQ chief executive officer Justin McGowan said the finalists reflected the strength and diversity of Queensland’s economy.

“Queensland businesses are outpacing the competition, scaling globally from every corner of the state,” McGowan said.

“From first-time exporters to seasoned global players, these finalists show the world what Queensland is capable of – smart, sustainable and competitive. They’re not just exporting products; they’re exporting Queensland’s reputation for excellence.”