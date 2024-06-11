State Budget reveals investment in Queensland manufacturing

Image: joyfotoliakid/stock.adobe.com

The QLD state budget has delivered $52 million for existing and new grant programs to boost the manufacturing sector and ensure Queensland’s good jobs and economic growth continue.

Deputy premier and treasurer Cameron Dick said this year’s budget helps ensure Queensland’s manufacturing future is even brighter than its proud past.

“Our Government’s commitment to hit 80 per cent renewable energy generation by 2035 will keep our manufacturing industry competitive worldwide for decades to come, while our investment in the sector now will make sure we keep our reputation as Australia’s manufacturing state,” said Dick.

The hugely successful Made in Queensland Grant Program continues with $20 million of new funding invested in Queensland manufacturers.

This takes the total for the program to $121.5 million to help manufacturers with new technology adoption, international competitiveness, productivity and innovation.

Made in Queensland has provided funding for 129 manufacturing projects over the past seven years.

These projects created more than 6,400 good jobs and generated more than $128 million in private-sector investment.

The Manufacturing Hubs Grant Program (MHGP) has received a funding boost of $5 million, ensuring an investment of $33.5 million for Queensland’s manufacturers.

Over the past three rounds funding has helped manufacturers in Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton, and Gold Coast regions to become more productive and build advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Queensland’s manufacturers will also benefit from the $7.1 million Manufacturing Energy Efficiency Grant Program (MEEG) and the $10 million ReMade in Queensland Grant Program.

The ReMade in Queensland Grant Program is funding manufacturing and recyclers for projects using recycled materials for manufacturing.

The Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Hub has also received $2.2 million to continue its vital work in leading-edge robotics for manufacturers.