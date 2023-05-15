Queensland manufacturers front and centre at AMW2023

Queensland’s manufacturing minister Glenn Butcher visited leading innovators at the Australian Manufacturing Week 2023 (AMW2023) showcase, held last week in Melbourne.

Australian Manufacturing Week attracted innovators and technology specialists from around the world, serving as a vital networking and professional development opportunity for anyone working in the sector.

Queensland manufacturer, Elexon Electronics, is one of many manufacturers who exhibited at Australian Manufacturing Week to demonstrate new capabilities and attract international customers. Minister Butcher visited the Elexon Electronics stand, lauding the company as an example of a QLD manufacturing success story.

Elexon Electronics is based in Brendale and in 2019 received a Made in Queensland grant of $890,000 to increase production capacity, reduce manufacturing costs, and create new job opportunities.

Since then, Elexon has doubled its manufacturing capacity, implemented aerospace quality standards and started supplying to defence customers.

Just in the past month Elexon employed eight new assemblers and plans to move to a new and larger purpose-built facility in the soon-to-be-developed Technology Park in Petrie.

“We know that manufacturing is the backbone of the Queensland economy, contributing $20 billion a year to the coffers and supporting local regional communities through jobs and business growth,” Butcher said.

Elexon Electronics CEO Frank Faller said, “We have recently updated our facility to adopt industry 4.0 manufacturing processes and the result is a one-of-a-kind manufacturing capability suited for the needs of defence and aerospace industries.

“We have a unique set up of high-end technology. There’s nothing similar to this anywhere in Australia and we’re using Australian Manufacturing Week to showcase our upgraded capabilities and demonstrate to international customers that this capability exists in Australia and that we are competitive with others overseas.”