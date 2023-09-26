Queensland manufacturer awarded $635,500 dollars by State Government

During Queensland Manufacturing Month, Manufacturing Minister Glenn Butcher visited the first Made in Queensland (MiQ) Round 5 recipient, Chair Solutions who were awarded $635,500 to purchase new equipment to help expand their capabilities and grow their business.

Member for Nudge, Leanne Linard said the award will be a game changer.

“This grant will be a game-changer for Chair Solutions – helping them expand their workforce and boost their services,” she said.

“I congratulate them on their grant funding and look forward to seeing the impact it has on their business and the local economy.”

The Northgate manufacturer provides seating to offices, hospitals, waiting rooms, and schools right across Australia.

Chair Solutions will be using their award money to purchase an injection moulding machine which will expand their manufacturing capabilities.

The new equipment will allow Chair Solutions to bid for large-scale projects, reduce production costs and decrease production time by up to 40%.

Chair Solutions will also be able to increase their workforce from 26 to 38, employing 12 new full-time staff over the next five years.

Chair Solutions Managing Director, Carl Davies, said their new equipment will enable the company to pursue larger contracts.

“This new equipment and training for staff will enable us to pursue larger contracts and continue our strong growth record,” he said.

“We’ve had strong growth in hospitals recently, providing almost 25,000 chairs to the Sunshine Coast Hospital, Lady Cilento Hospital and the Gold Coast University Hospital.”

The Queensland Government has invested $101.5 million in the MiQ grants program which has created and supported over 5,900 jobs and generated more than $110 million in private sector investment.

Minister for Manufacturing, Glenn Butcher, said the Queensland Government will always support the manufacturing industry.

“Made in Queensland gives manufacturers just like Chair Solutions, the practical and financial support they need to grow their business and create more jobs,” he said.

Applications for Round 6 of MiQ will open in October.