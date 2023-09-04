Queensland launches manufacturing month

The Queensland Government Manufacturing Minister Glenn Butcher today announced Queensland’s first Manufacturing Month to put a spotlight on the industry, which contributes around $20 billion a year to the local economy and employs 180,000 Queenslanders.

Manufacturing Month will highlight many of Queensland’s leading manufacturers and feature a range of events to showcase the Queensland manufacturing sector’s capabilities. This includes:

Inside Advanced Manufacturing: 21 advanced manufacturers and 10 manufacturing support organisations across Queensland have opened their doors, to fellow Queensland manufacturers to explain how Industry 4.0 technology and techniques have grown their business.

Manufacturing Parliamentary Showcase: More than 25 exhibitors will demonstrate and display their products and capabilities as part of a Manufacturing Expo at Queensland Parliament House.

Austrack Equipment joined the Minister to launch the month-long event. The Pinkenba‑based company manufactured the SafeVac pipe lifters which are assisting work on the Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline. The company is a prime example of ideas and innovation starting in Queensland. Two vacuum-lifters are currently on site and Austrack will be providing another two lifters in the coming months.

Austrack Managing Director, Michael Benson spoke about the importance of Manufacturing Month.

“It’s fantastic to welcome everyone here today and show off exactly what we can do as a Queensland manufacturer,” he said.

“Our move into manufacturing is recent but it shows what is possible when a company has a clear vision of what they want to achieve and has the right people and the right collaborators to realize the vision. It is also no accident that we are a Queensland based company.

“The Australian Made logo you see on our SafeVac actually says Australian Made in Queensland. We are especially proud of that.

“We are a small dynamic company with some great people and some big ideas. We are experiencing significant growth and our foray into vacuum lifting technology is only the start,” Benson said.

The SafeVac lifting machines eliminate the danger of lifting practices as it removes the need to have workers below attaching chains to the pipe. The machine also produces zero emissions.

Acting Premier Steven Miles further elaborated on why this month is important for Queensland.

“As the only state in Australia to dedicate a month to the manufacturing industry, it’s clear that Queensland is blazing a trail for manufacturers around the country,” he said.

“Queensland Manufacturing Month will demonstrate to the rest of the country why Queensland is the best place to build, buy and invest.

“I want to see more products stamped with ‘Made in Queensland’ and we’re well on that way to that becoming a reality,” Miles said.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing, Glenn Butcher explained his passion for manufacturing in Queensland.

“I’m so passionate about the manufacturing industry and it’s not simply because I have a background in this industry,” he said.

“The manufacturing industry is one of our biggest industries, and supporting its growth means more secure Queensland jobs.

“Queensland manufacturers are innovative, hard-working, and, above all, resilient. Their creativity during the COVID pandemic, to pivot to other products to capitalise on new opportunities is testament to this.

“Here today at Austrack we can see their innovation in action – they spotted a gap in the market and they filled it with vacuum-technology machines that are now at work on one of the state’s largest projects, the $983 million Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline.

“In fact, Austrack’s SafeVac lifting system recently lifted the very first pipes to be delivered to the Fitzroy to Gladstone pipeline,” Butcher said.