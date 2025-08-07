Queensland Gov’t unveils ENTRI biomedical manufacturing hub

Image: Grispb/stock.adobe.com

Queensland deputy premier Jarrod Bleijie has officially unveiled the name of Australia’s first cGMP biomedical manufacturing facility – ENTRI – located next to the Translational Research Institute (TRI) in Woolloongabba, Brisbane.

Announced before an audience of AusBiotech members at TRI, the new name – ENTRI – reflects the facility’s mission to lower barriers to entry for biotech and medtech companies and support the translation of health research from bench to bedside.

“ENTRI is ideally situated on the Princess Alexandra Hospital campus and within Brisbane’s thriving Boggo Road Innovation Precinct, and will launch Queensland as the epicentre of biomanufacturing in Australia,” said Bleijie.

He added that ENTRI aligns with the Queensland Government’s renewed focus on biomedical as one of three new priority industries, alongside support from the new $180.6 million Sovereign Industry Development Fund.

Jointly funded by TRI and the Queensland Government, the facility represents a more than AU$100 million investment. It aims to fill a critical capability gap by offering access to cleanrooms built to global cGMP standards.

TRI CEO Professor Maher Gandhi said ENTRI would fast-track innovation and strengthen the health, medtech and biological sectors.

“This will really make people sit up and take notice,” Gandhi said. “The stakeholders are excited by the possibility we are creating and the opportunity the facility provides to forge connections with government and regulatory bodies, industry and the research sector.”

He noted that ENTRI’s ability to support integration of manufacturing with clinical trials would attract international companies looking to capitalise on Australia’s R&D Tax Incentive and fast clinic timelines.

Ahead of ENTRI’s global launch at BIO 2025, TRI has already engaged with key life sciences stakeholders around the world.

TRI’s head of commercial operations Dr Ryan Parlett said ENTRI will support the manufacture of biologics, RNA-based products including mRNA-LNP, pDNA, cell therapies, and drug-device combinations.

“Tenants will have access to cGMP cleanrooms, PC2-compliant wet labs and office space to enable companies to undertake their own cGMP manufacturing, onsite Quality Control, process and analytical development,” he said.

The facility will support Phase 1 to Phase 3 clinical trials, meeting international and Australian regulatory requirements.

“ENTRI offers the benefits of in-house manufacturing, combined with the advantages of an external site. This delivers strategic benefits, streamlined operations and long-term cost efficiencies,” said Parlett.

Project highlights