Queensland Gov’t showcases skills at Parliament

Image: as-artmedia/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Government has marked National Skills Week with a showcase at Parliament House, as premier David Crisafulli’s administration seeks to underline its commitment to training and vocational education.

TAFE Queensland transformed Parliament into a live training ground on Wednesday, staging demonstrations in key trades such as construction, carpentry, plumbing, bricklaying and electrical.

The showcase comes 10 months into the QLD Government’s term, with ministers positioning skills and training as central to the state’s economic future.

National Skills Week is an annual event aimed at promoting vocational education pathways – including apprenticeships, traineeships, short courses and micro-credentials – as direct routes to employment and careers.

Queensland’s minister for finance, trade, employment and training, Ros Bates, said the government was backing the initiative as part of a wider agenda to rebuild the workforce.

“National Skills Week is about recognising the importance of vocational training to Queensland’s future, and the Crisafulli Government is backing it every step of the way,” Bates said.

She argued that the previous Labor government had presided over a decade of skills shortages, while the new administration was investing heavily in TAFE infrastructure and training programs.

“We want more Queenslanders to see training as a pathway to building the lifestyle they deserve,” Bates said.

“That is why we’re investing in world-class TAFE Centres of Excellence, expanding the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy, and training the tradies, technicians and professionals our state needs for a stronger future.”

The government has already committed $201 million to a TAFE Excellence Precinct in Rockhampton and plans to deliver new Centres of Excellence in the Sunshine Coast, Moreton Bay and Southern Moreton Bay Islands.

Officials said these facilities will expand access to high-quality training, provide specialised instruction in priority industries, and help address shortages in skilled trades across Queensland.

The showcase at Parliament was billed as a hands-on reminder of the role trades play in powering the state’s economy.

Ministers emphasised that the push for vocational training is also a push for stronger regional development, as training hubs are rolled out across the state.

