Queensland Government launches Battery Supply Chain Database to help manufactures identify opportunities on Gateway by ICN

The Queensland Government has taken a significant step towards bolstering the battery manufacturing industry with the launch of Australia’s first Battery Supply Chain Database.

This innovative initiative, developed in partnership with the Advanced Materials and Battery Council, is designed to support manufacturers in identifying business and supply chain opportunities across Australia. The database is now live on Gateway by ICN, a platform dedicated to connecting businesses with projects and opportunities nationwide.

A New Tool for a Growing Industry

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing, Glenn Butcher, officially launched the Battery Supply Chain Database at the Quest Hub in Banyo. This groundbreaking tool aims to provide battery technology companies and manufacturers with the ability to discover new customers, markets, and potential investors, thus supporting domestic production and the broader battery supply chain.

As global efforts to decarbonise intensify, the demand for battery storage is expected to surge tenfold by 2030. Recognising this trend, the Queensland Government has developed the Queensland Battery Industry Strategy, with the Database serving as a critical component. This initiative not only positions Queensland’s manufacturing sector at the forefront of the emerging battery industry but also promises significant economic benefits.

Supporting Regional Growth and Innovation

Minister Butcher highlighted the potential of Queensland’s regions to play a pivotal role in supporting new battery technology.

“This is a great step forward to support an emerging battery industry and to showcase the potential of Queensland’s manufacturing industry to supply components of the global value chain,” said Butcher.

He emphasised that the Database would be a valuable tool for battery technology companies, enabling them to identify national business and supply chain opportunities, thereby supporting domestic production.

Minister for State Development and Infrastructure, Grace Grace, echoed these sentiments.

“Right now, most batteries used in Queensland are imported, but this Database could allow Queensland manufacturers to spot a world leader in whatever they need and then make these products in our own backyard,” said Grace.

Grace expressed optimism that the Database could help Queensland become the battery industry capital, generating over 9,100 jobs and contributing $1.3 billion to the economy by 2032.

Collaboration and Knowledge Sharing

The Advanced Material and Battery Council’s CEO, Quentin Hill, praised the initiative, noting its potential to enhance the local manufacturing ecosystem.

“This database is a practical tool to further enhance the ecosystem and promote government, industry, and research knowledge sharing in an emerging industry,” said Hill.

He underscored the importance of such collaboration in accelerating commercialization and investment, thereby unlocking significant social, environmental, and economic benefits for Queensland.

A/Prof Joshua Watts, Director of the Energy Storage Research Group at QUT, also highlighted the importance of the Database in fostering collaboration.

“Government, academia, and industry working together presents a formidable opportunity to make great strides in an emerging sector such as energy storage,” said Watts.

He pointed out that the Database would strengthen local business connections, helping to create resilient and sustainable supply chains to meet both domestic and global demand for battery products.

Accessing the Database

The Battery Supply Chain Database is a key action of Queensland’s Battery Industry Strategy 2024-2029 and is now hosted on Gateway by ICN. Relevant businesses can add their details, including their production capabilities along the value chain, making it easier to connect with potential partners and opportunities.

For more information and to access the Database, visit https://gateway.icn.org.au/battery.