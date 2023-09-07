Queensland based caravan manufacturer, ZoneRV, experiences significant growth after receiving Made in Queensland grant

Sunshine Coast based off-road caravan manufacturer, ZoneRV, experiences significant growth after receiving a $1.16 million dollar ‘Made in Queensland’ grant in 2021.

The grant enabled the company to purchase the largest 3D printer in Australia, as well as a 3D scanner, a 5-axis CNC machining and spraying system, a fibreglass cutting machine and a 50mW laser template projector.

ZoneRV Director, David Biggar, says that the grant was a great help to the company.

“This Made in Queensland grant was a great help to the business. We were able to really take the big leaps forward that we wanted to do, thanks to the funding support we received from the Queensland Government.” he said.

The grant has also allowed ZoneRV to expand their capacity and create 99 new jobs, with the business growing to 231 at the completion of the grant period.

Manufacturing Minister, Glenn Butcher, recently visited ZoneRV during Manufacturers Month to celebrate the company’s growth.

“With a Made in Queensland grant, ZoneRV expanded their operations and created 99 secure jobs for locals. This is what Made in Queensland is all about.”

“Made in Queensland gives manufacturers the practical and financial support they need to grow their business and create more good jobs.” he said.

Applications for ‘Made in Queensland’ Round 6 will open later this year in October, and the guidelines will be published on the department’s website at the end of the month.

So far, the ‘Made in Queensland’ program has created and retained over 5,400 jobs throughout the state and generated more than $100 million in private sector investment over the past five years.