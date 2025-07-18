Queensland aerospace manufacturer strikes deal in Japan

Image: bychykhin/stock.adobe.com

Queensland aerospace manufacturer Stralis Aircraft has secured a strategic research and development agreement with two major Japanese universities, marking a significant win for the state’s advanced manufacturing sector.

Announced during the Queensland Government’s trade mission to Japan, the partnership will see Brisbane-based Stralis collaborate with Akita University and Akita Prefectural University to accelerate hydrogen aircraft propulsion technologies and boost workforce training.

The agreement is a centrepiece of the Queensland–Japan Trade and Investment Strategy 2025–2028, which seeks to expand export growth and rebuild global connections in key sectors such as aerospace, education, and manufacturing.

Minister for finance, trade, employment and training Ros Bates said the deal highlighted a renewed commitment to practical trade engagement after years of stagnation.

“This is Queensland innovation going global – and delivering real economic opportunities back home,” minister Bates said.

Japanese industrial heavyweight IHI helped facilitate the agreement, while Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) Japan played a central role in brokering the collaboration.

The deal is expected to boost training opportunities for aviation engineers and technicians, with plans to establish joint research programs and workforce development initiatives.

Bob Criner, co-founder and CEO of Stralis Aircraft, welcomed the partnership.

“We’re extremely excited to begin our collaboration with the world-class team and facility in Akita,” Criner said.

“Japan has been a global leader in aerospace and hydrogen innovation for decades. This partnership will accelerate our hydrogen aircraft technology development and facilitate skills and knowledge exchange.”

Junichi Sakaki, director of the Akita University / Akita Prefectural University Joint Research Center for Electric Architecture, said the MoU marked a major step forward.

“This collaboration in aircraft system electrification, using our testing facilities in Akita, represents a meaningful step in international technological cooperation,” he said.

“We look forward to contributing to both talent development and a more sustainable future.”

The announcement adds further momentum to Queensland’s broader efforts in Japan, with government and business delegations actively pursuing new trade, education, and manufacturing opportunities as part of the state’s economic renewal agenda.