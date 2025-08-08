Quantum spinout ‘Diraq’ wins NSW innovation prize

Image: AA+W/stock.adobe.com

UNSW Sydney spinout Diraq has won the Technology Platform category at the 2025 NSW iAwards, recognising its breakthrough approach to scalable quantum computing.

Founded in 2022 by UNSW Engineering Scientia Professor Andrew Dzurak, the company is developing what it describes as “utility-scale quantum computing” using standard silicon chip manufacturing. The approach, Diraq says, is both powerful and practical, with potential for transformative global applications.

The iAwards, hosted by the Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA), celebrate excellence in Australian innovation. Diraq’s win means it will now compete in the national finals in Adelaide later this month, where finalists will pitch their solutions live to a judging panel.

Professor Dzurak, who also serves as Diraq’s CEO, said the award acknowledged the strength of Australia’s quantum research and its commercial potential.

“It’s important recognition of both the strength of Australia’s quantum ecosystem and the commercial potential of the technology we are developing,” he said.

“At Diraq, we’re focused on delivering utility-scale quantum computing using standard silicon chip manufacturing – an approach that’s both powerful and practical and will have a transformative impact on the world.”

Quantum computing uses the unique properties of quantum interactions to solve large, complex problems that are beyond the capabilities of classical computers. Diraq’s ambition is to produce millions of qubits – the basic unit of quantum information – on a single chip, reducing costs, energy use and maintenance needs.

The company’s hardware is based on a technology called spins in silicon, invented by Professor Dzurak. Using modified transistors similar to those in conventional computers, Diraq’s qubits can be produced at scale in existing semiconductor fabrication facilities.

UNSW Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Enterprise Professor Bronwyn Fox said Diraq’s success reflected the university’s commitment to translating research into real-world outcomes.

“This award is a powerful endorsement of UNSW’s commitment to research, development and commercialisation,” she said.

“It reflects the incredible potential of Australian quantum innovation and the impact it can have on the world stage. We’re proud to support researchers and startups like Diraq, who are translating world-leading research into future-defining technologies.”

AIIA CEO Simon Bush congratulated the NSW winners, noting the sector’s creativity and impact.

“These projects highlight how digital tools can enhance safety, improve access to services, empower young people and support more sustainable and connected communities,” Mr Bush said. “The NSW tech sector continues to lead with creativity, purpose and impact.”