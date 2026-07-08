CSIRO researchers have developed a portable quantum technology platform designed to maintain secure timing and communications when GPS signals are disrupted.

CSIRO has developed two portable quantum-enabled timing devices designed to maintain secure communications when Global Positioning System signals are degraded, jammed or spoofed.

Developed in partnership with the Defence Science and Technology Group and Australian and international university collaborators, the technology is intended to strengthen Australia’s sovereign capability in secure communications, navigation and timing.

Accurate timing provided by Global Navigation Satellite Systems underpins critical infrastructure including communications, banking, power grids, transport, agriculture and emergency services. However, growing interference through jamming and spoofing is creating increasing risks for both defence and civilian applications.

While jamming blocks satellite signals, spoofing sends false timing or location information capable of misleading receivers. As software-defined radio technology becomes more accessible, the threat posed by spoofing continues to grow.

To address these challenges, CSIRO researchers designed and built two high-flux entangled photon sources known as the CSIRO Quantum Light Source.

The portable systems generate entangled photons capable of maintaining quantum correlations across vast distances. One photon remains on Earth while its entangled counterpart is transmitted to an orbiting satellite, allowing a secure communication link to be established.

Because quantum entanglement is highly sensitive to interference, any attempt to intercept or manipulate the signal immediately alters its quantum state, allowing users to detect tampering and switch to an alternative communication channel.

CSIRO said this continuous process of entanglement distribution effectively makes the system spoof-proof while enabling secure ground-to-satellite time transfer.

The technology builds on research initially undertaken with Heriot-Watt University before being adapted into a field-ready platform capable of deployment at optical ground stations.

Although developed primarily for defence applications, the technology has broader implications for civilian infrastructure that depends on highly accurate timing.

Communications networks, transport systems, financial services, power grids and other critical infrastructure could all benefit from resilient timing capabilities when GNSS signals are unavailable or compromised.

Beyond its operational applications, the project also strengthens Australia’s sovereign quantum technology capability by translating advanced research into deployable hardware.