Quantum grants boost local tech sector

Image: phonlamaiphoto/stock.adobe.com

Fourteen quantum technology projects across Australia will share in $5.74 million in new federal funding, aiming to accelerate commercialisation of innovations with national impact.

The grants are part of Round 2 of the Critical Technologies Challenge Program (CTCP), which supports feasibility studies addressing market-led challenges through quantum technologies.

The funding will enable collaborations between Australian businesses, research organisations, technology end-users and other stakeholders, with the goal of bringing early-stage quantum solutions closer to commercial reality.

Recipients span a range of industries and applications. Angel Eyecare is using quantum technology to develop miniaturised eye diagnostic tools for regional and Indigenous communities, while Silicon Quantum Computing is working on a quantum-based AI accelerator to better manage consumer energy usage and reduce electricity costs.

Other recipients include IUGOTEC, which is creating quantum-powered pest detection systems to improve biosecurity outcomes, and Advanced Navigation, which is developing quantum-based integrated circuits to enhance logistics and supply chain operations.

The $35.9 million CTCP is a key pillar of the National Quantum Strategy, designed to increase awareness and uptake of quantum technologies by building strong connections between quantum researchers, businesses, and industry users across Australia’s economy.

The strategy reflects the government’s focus on future-proofing Australia’s technological capabilities, particularly in areas where access to private capital is limited in early development phases.

By funding feasibility projects, the program helps de-risk promising innovations before commercial investors step in, paving the way for future economic opportunities, job creation, and competitive advantage in global markets.

Quantum technology, which leverages the principles of quantum physics to process and transmit information in entirely new ways, is widely seen as a critical enabler for breakthroughs in computing, communication, energy, health, and defence.

Through initiatives like CTCP, the government aims to ensure Australia can compete globally in this high-stakes field and avoid falling behind better-funded international players.

The success of the program so far, coupled with the diversity of Round 2 recipients, signals strong demand and broad applicability for quantum solutions in real-world contexts.

As these feasibility studies progress, the outcomes will help inform future investment decisions and build the pipeline of high-potential quantum products and services emerging from Australia’s research and innovation ecosystem.