Four Australian-developed quantum clocks have been successfully trialled in the United States under AUKUS Pillar II, marking a major advance in defence technology collaboration between Australia, the UK and the US.

The six-week trial in Washington D.C. tested the devices – developed by Adelaide-based QuantX Labs and the University of Adelaide – under varied environmental conditions to assess performance for defence applications such as communications and navigation.

Quantum clocks provide ultra-precise timekeeping to synchronise communication networks, detect GPS spoofing, and support navigation in contested environments. Integrating these systems will enhance the Australian Defence Force’s ability to operate where GPS is unreliable or unavailable.

The Albanese Government has invested $2.7 million in developing the clocks, working with the Defence Science and Technology Group and industry partners. This forms part of broader funding commitments of up to $3.8 billion over the next decade through the Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator.

Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy said the collaboration demonstrated the strength of Australia’s innovation base. “Australian industry has long been at the forefront of quantum technology,” he said. “This collaboration harnesses expertise and experience from AUKUS partners and leverages emerging technologies to deliver the capabilities our militaries need.”

He added: “Through AUKUS Pillar II, we are achieving capability development faster than any one of our nations could achieve alone.”

The outcomes of the trial will be shared across AUKUS partners to inform future defence operations and applications of quantum technology identified in the 2024 National Defence Strategy.