Australian scientists have developed the world’s first proof-of-concept quantum battery, marking a significant step forward in next-generation energy storage technology.

The research, led by CSIRO in collaboration with RMIT University and the University of Melbourne, demonstrates a device that can charge, store and discharge energy using quantum mechanics – something not previously achieved. The findings have been published in Light: Science & Applications.

While fully functioning quantum batteries do not yet exist, researchers say the breakthrough confirms key theoretical predictions and opens the door to transformative applications, including ultra-fast charging and wireless energy transfer over long distances.

Dr James Quach, quantum science and technologies science leader at CSIRO, led the team behind the prototype.

“My ultimate ambition is a future where we can charge electric cars much faster than fuel petrol cars, or charge devices over long distances wirelessly,” Dr Quach said.

“Our findings confirm a fundamental quantum effect that’s completely counterintuitive: quantum batteries charge faster as they get larger. Today’s batteries don’t function like that,” he said. “The research validates the exciting potential of quantum batteries for unprecedented efficient and rapid energy storage.”

Unlike conventional batteries, which rely on chemical reactions, quantum batteries harness phenomena such as superposition and entanglement. The prototype developed by the team uses a multi-layered organic microcavity and is wirelessly charged with a laser.

Using advanced spectroscopy techniques, the researchers confirmed the device’s charging behaviour. Notably, it retained stored energy for six orders of magnitude longer than it took to charge – a promising indicator for future applications.

“Our proof-of-concept device showcases rapid, scalable charging and energy storage at room temperature, laying the groundwork for next-gen energy solutions,” Dr Quach said.

Despite the progress, significant challenges remain before the technology becomes commercially viable. Extending energy storage time is a key hurdle researchers are now focused on addressing.

“While there’s still much work to be done in quantum battery research, we’ve made an important move towards realising the possibilities,” Dr Quach said. “The next step for quantum batteries right now is extending their energy storage time. If we can overcome that hurdle, we’d be that bit closer to commercially viable quantum batteries.”

CSIRO is now seeking interest from potential development partners to further advance the technology.