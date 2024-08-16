QLD Women in Manufacturing Apprentice Awards 2025 launched

Image: anon/stock.adobe.com

Queensland Manufacturing Minister Glenn Butcher has launched the Queensland Government’s second annual Women in Manufacturing Apprentice Awards.

The awards celebrate Queensland’s leading female apprentices who demonstrate strong leadership capabilities in the workplace.

“I’ve said it before – you can’t be what you can’t see. That is why promoting the incredible role women are playing in manufacturing is so important. This is all about working to see more women employed in this industry across Queensland,” said Butcher.

“I’m really proud to be part of a government that recognises outstanding women apprentices – these women are fantastic role models. These awards are an opportunity to show young women there are career opportunities in manufacturing.

Nominations are now open for the Women in Manufacturing ‘Leading Apprentice Award’ and runner up – the ‘Highly Commended Apprentice Award’ for 2025.

Recipients will be announced at the annual International Women’s Day Women in Manufacturing Breakfast next year.

The winner will receive $10,000 and the runner-up, $5,000, with the prize money to support the winners with the cost of items such as tools, uniforms, education or career development courses.

Rio Tinto apprentice, Ainsley Downie took home the 2024 Leading Apprentice of the Year Award for her team-orientated nature, leadership in the workplace and willingness to share her learnings with others.

These awards are part of the Women in Manufacturing Strategy, which enables leadership programs to inspire women to explore a career in manufacturing.

The Leading Apprentice Award is sponsored by the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water, and the Highly Commended Apprentice Award is sponsored by Manufacturing Skills Queensland.

Approximately 30 percent of Queensland’s manufacturing industry are women, but research says women are especially over-represented in clerical and administrative roles at 77 percent and under-represented in technician and trades roles at 11 percent.





