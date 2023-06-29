QLD VET Strategy to meet current and future jobs demand

The Queensland Government is developing a new Queensland Vocational Education and Training (VET) Strategy to drive the government’s annual $1.2 billion investment in skills and training.

The Government has released a discussion paper asking Queenslanders to have their say to ensure its skills and training investment – as part of the Good People. Good Jobs: Queensland Workforce Strategy 2022-2032 – is delivering priority skills for the jobs in demand.

A discussion paper and online survey are now live with forums to be held across the state to gather the views of stakeholders and users of the VET system.

Small businesses, employers, industry groups, training providers, job seekers, students, apprentices and trainees are invited to have their say to ensure government investment is delivering the best outcomes for Queenslanders, employers and communities.

Guiding the consultation process and development of a new strategy is a Queensland VET Strategy Reference Group made up of industry, community and skills sector stakeholders.

Current modelling predicts Queensland will need an additional 280,000 workers by 2024-25 and of these workers, more than a third (38 per cent) will require a vocational education and training (VET) qualification

Health and aged care, building and construction, and hospitality are just some of the sectors wanting workers now, with the demand for workers with skills in renewable energy, advanced manufacturing and digital services increasing every day.

Minister for employment and small business and minister for training and skills development said, “When we announced the Good people. Good jobs: Queensland Workforce Strategy 2022-2032, the Queensland Government made it clear we will be developing a new Queensland Vocational Education and Training Strategy to drive the Government’s annual $1.2 billion investment in skills and training.

“We are delivering on that pledge. Queensland has a strong and diverse VET sector delivering positive outcomes for the State.

“We are in the midst of surging workforce growth, so given the rapidly changing landscape, including demand for different higher level skills and national skills reforms, a new Queensland VET Strategy is required.

“I want to make sure to meet the demand for skilled workers now and into the future, our VET sector is focussed on providing priority skills in traditional and emerging industries and supporting all Queenslanders into good jobs.

“The review is aimed at ensuring the financial modelling is right and we are investing in the right training to support our changing workforce and are making sure students across the state can access the training they need.

“You would rarely go a day without having an interaction with someone, who is VET trained – your hairdresser, the barista at your coffee shop, the mechanic who works on your car, your childcare educator, your local tradies and on and on…VET is in everyone’s life.

“In 2021 there were almost one million VET students in Queensland with more than 200,000 accessing training funded by the Palaszczuk Government.

“We want to hear from Queenslanders – schools, their students, business and job sectors, mums and dads – to ensure we are investing in the right training to support our changing workforce and are making sure students across the state can access the training they need.

“Building on our strong partnerships with industry, we want to keep working with employers to deliver quality training and positive outcomes for Queenslanders as well as support the transition from school to work and the use of VET at all career stages.

“I encourage everyone to contribute to this discussion to ensure our VET sector is delivering the right outcomes for students and employers and supporting Queensland’s continued growth.”