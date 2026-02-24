The Queensland Government has launched a trade mission to East Asia aimed at strengthening Queensland’s resources and manufacturing ties with South Korea and Japan.

Minister for natural resources and mines and manufacturing Dale Last is leading the delegation, with a focus on reinforcing Queensland’s coal, gas and critical minerals industries and attracting new investment. The government says the mission will help secure long-term trade relationships and drive economic growth.

Minister Last said the state was reinforcing its reputation as a world-class destination for resources investment.

“The resources sector is the lifeblood of our economy. We need guaranteed investment and trade with our strategic partners to secure these industries’ operations well into the future,” minister Last said.

“This trade mission is about creating renewed trade opportunities for Queensland, supporting local jobs, and the transfer of industry leading knowledge back to our local workforce.

“South Korea and Japan are two of Queensland’s key trading partners with South Korea being our second-largest export market and Japan our third-largest export market.”

“This trade mission also presents an opportunity to showcase our State’s manufacturing capabilities, including meetings with key partners for the Queensland Train Manufacturing Program, which Labor’s mismanagement and cost blowouts threatened to derail,” minister Last said.

“The Crisafulli Government has put the Queensland Train Manufacturing Program back on track, and with train manufacturing in Maryborough starting this year, we’re focussed on building upon the strategic partnerships to drive further investment across Queensland.”