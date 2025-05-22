QLD State Gov’t announces boost for critical minerals

Image: BlackMediaHouse/stock.adobe.com

The QLD Government has saved an Australian-first critical minerals facility in Townsville, with construction of the Queensland Resources Common User Facility kicking off.

Once operational in late 2026, mining companies will be able to test their mineral processing techniques at the facility and progress samples to market, accelerating commercial development opportunities.

Deputy premier and minister for State Development, Infrastructure and Planning, Jarrod Bleijie, said the State Government was rescuing the project to drive regional jobs and supercharge Queensland’s critical minerals capability.

“The Crisafulli Government recognises the important role this project will play in developing Queensland’s critical minerals sector and has committed to the project with bulk earthworks now underway on site,” he said.

“North Queensland’s reserves alone are estimated to be worth $500 billion, and strategically locating this facility in Townsville capitalises on the regional strengths across the North and North West.”

Minister for Natural Resources and Mines, Dale Last, said the facility would enhance Queensland’s competitiveness in global resources and energy markets.

“The Queensland Resources Common User Facility will put Queensland at the forefront of resources innovation, and we’ll see advances in manufacturing, defence and research because of it,” Last said.

“Commercial mining projects will get off the ground quicker in Queensland, the supply chain will be bolstered, and the industry will grow, especially in the North.

“Labor’s unpredictable anti-mining policies, including their mismanagement of the Queensland Resources Common User Facility, threatened regional jobs and caused investment opportunities to dry up.

“Unlike Labor, the Crisafulli Government backs Queensland’s mining industry and is delivering practical support, along with faster decisions and streamlined approvals.”

Association of Mining and Exploration Companies CEO Warren Pearce said the delivery of the Queensland Resources Common User Facility is a big step forward.

“Today signals the Government’s intentions to capitalise on the opportunity Queensland has in the critical mineral space,” Pearce said.

“The common user facility is strongly supported by AMEC and the Queensland Government has ensured that the project is now moving forward with pace.