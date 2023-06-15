QLD state budget backs local manufacturing and employment

An investment of almost $1.35 billion in skills, training, employment and small business support has been allocated in the 2023-24 Queensland State Budget.

The 2023-24 Queensland State Budget also includes the following highlights:

A total of $86 million is being invested to revitalise and upgrade training infrastructure to deliver key projects such as: the Eagle Farm Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Centre. the expansion of Great Barrier Reef International Marine College in Cairns to deliver world-class maritime training. the Bohle Renewable Energy Centre at the TAFE Queensland Trade Training Centre (Bohle) in Townsville.

$29.8 million over three years to replace the vocational education and training (VET) information and communication technology systems, this includes $8.8 million in 2023-24.

$4.6 million over two years for the Women in Trade Apprenticeships Mentoring Program to support women in trades and increase retention and completion rates.

$5 million over two years for cyber security support initiatives for small to medium enterprises, with funding held centrally.

Support for the establishment of the Queensland Indigenous Business Network to provide support and advocacy for the growth of First Nations businesses.

Up to $1 million committed to assist with the development of the Cairns Indigenous Training Centre to provide First Nations people in the Far North with a tailored trade training facility.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said, “Queensland’s economy is going from strength to strength but that also means we have a greater demand on our workforce and that is expected to increase with an extra 280,000 jobs forecast for Queensland by 2024-25.

“To help address the demand, the 2023-24 State Budget will allow for the continued delivery of the Good People. Good Jobs. Queensland Workforce Strategy 2022-2032.

“The Strategy, which was launched last year, has already delivered or started delivery on 23 key initiatives, and this is set to expand considerably over the next financial year.

Minister for employment and small business, minister for training and skills development and minister for youth Justice Di Farmer said, “Queensland’s economy is diverse and expanding into new industries, requiring the training system to anticipate and deliver a skilled workforce to ensure continued economic growth.

“In the 2022-23 financial year to date, more than 212,000 students have been supported through the Government’s investment in vocational training.

“Fee Free TAFE in 2023, which is delivered by TAFE Queensland and Central Queensland University, will continue to be available for Queenslanders looking for a pathway to their dream career or even a career change.

“To date, 32,000 Queenslanders have been supported in Fee Free TAFE courses across more than 80 qualifications.

“In addition to some of the newly funded programs, we will also continue our unwavering support of the lifeblood of our communities and our economy – small businesses. We will provide a number of programs to support them, including the successful Big Plans for Small Business grants programs.”

Treasurer and minister for trade and investment Cameron Dick said, “The 2023-24 State Budget reflects the strength of our economy, which is great news for Queensland in terms of employment and for our small business sector.

“The Big Build announcement highlights unmatched job opportunities across the State as we embark on a very exciting future.

“To support this Big Build, the Palaszczuk Government is investing in upskilling our workforce and importantly, boosting the ranks of women in trades.”