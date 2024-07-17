QLD Premier to open the 2024 National Manufacturing Summit

Image: Weld Australia

Weld Australia has announceed that Queensland Premier, the hon Steven Miles MP, will open the 2024 National Manufacturing Summit in Brisbane on 31 July.



Hosted by Weld Australia, the 2024 National Manufacturing Summit is set to bring together industry experts to discuss the practical aspects of manufacturing Australia’s renewable energy revolution.

It will highlighting the essential components needed to drive Australia’s transition to a sustainable future and help overcome the challenges.

The Queensland Government has made significant strides in renewable energy, driven by ambitious targets and substantial investments.

In 2015, Queensland established a 50 per cent renewable energy target by 2030.

In 2022, this target was increased to 70 per cent by 2032, and 80 per cent by 2035.

Queensland is accelerating towards its renewable energy targets and now boasts 54 large-scale renewable energy projects since 2015.

This represents more than $11 billion of investment, around 8,700 construction jobs, over 6,000 megawatts (MW) of clean energy and more than 15 million tonnes of avoided emissions each year

Combined with rooftop solar, the state has more than 10,000MW of renewable energy capacity, putting downward pressure on electricity prices.

In total, 27 per cent of electricity generated in Queensland is produced from renewable energy sources (as at 29 February 2024).

Premier Miles will offer a unique insights into Queensland’s successful renewable energy strategies and initiatives.

Attendees will learn from real-world examples of how government investment and strategic planning can drive the renewable energy agenda, providing valuable lessons for other regions and states.

Learn how Australia might replicate and build upon Queensland’s success to make the renewable energy revolution a reality across the nation.