QLD manufacturing set to receive major new boost

Image: Quality Stock Arts/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Government is set to boost home-grown manufacturing and attract new business to the state with an expansion of the Made in Queensland program.

The expansion will deliver an additional $5 million in manufacturing grants to expand advanced manufacturing across the State.

Minister for Manufacturing, Dale Last, visited Manuplex, PHL Metal Fabrication, and the Rockhampton Manufacturing Hub, to make the announcement.

“The Crisafulli Government will deliver an extra $5 million each year to the Made in Queensland manufacturing grants to boost capability, productivity, and innovation, and to generate high-skilled jobs for the future,” said Last.

“Our plan includes expanding the footprint of manufacturing hubs in regional Queensland by establishing new facilities and supporting existing ones to better meet the needs of local industry and create more jobs.”

Last said the larger focus on manufacturing will help deliver strategies to support regional and rural economies.

“Rockhampton and other regional centres across Queensland have the skills, drive, and vision to lead the state’s economic future, and our government is here to back that potential every step of the way,” said Last.

Last also said a key focus was driving-down costs for businesses to create investment certainty, attracting more manufacturing to Queensland.

“The Crisafulli Government is focused on driving-down costs like electricity and water, which are driving-up the cost of doing business,” he said.

“We are determined to make Queensland the most attractive state for manufacturers to invest in.

“Make no mistake, our doors are open and we’ll be doing all we can to attract new manufacturers, while supporting the world-class industry that already exists here.”

Manuplex Operations Manager, Shaun Herrmann, said with the resources and support from the Hub, Manuplex has been able to stay ahead in the industry.

“The support we’ve received through the Rockhampton Manufacturing Hub has been key in helping us establish our steel framing division,” he said.

“It’s allowed Manuplex to take full control of our manufacturing process, delivering better results for our clients and projects.

“By building our manufacturing capabilities locally, we’re not just improving our business but also contributing to the region’s economy and creating skilled jobs.”





