The Queensland Government has aided Eagle Farm manufacturer Tough Gear Trading to secure $12 million in new export orders from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The result reflects a disciplined and focused approach to trade, delivering support for Queensland exporters in priority markets and making sure that taxpayers’ money is directed toward activity that delivers measurable returns.

Tough Gear Trading is a family‑owned Queensland manufacturer designing and producing Australian‑made 4×4 accessories for military, mining, armoured, fleet and retail customers.

Founder Gary Turner said the company’s success is driven by capability, innovation and adaptability.

“We export a comprehensive range of 4×4 accessory products including recovery gear, suspension systems, leisure accessories and specialised vehicle security applications,” Mr Turner said.

“Our strength lies in our ability to adapt and deliver. We offer full-spectrum capabilities, sourcing, manufacturing and project-managing tailored solutions for complex, coordinated fleet deployments across borders.”

The company now exports to more than 30 countries, supporting skilled local jobs and contributing to Queensland’s growing advanced manufacturing capability.

The QLD Government has reset Queensland’s trade approach, prioritising markets where Queensland businesses can compete and win, and replacing unpredictable overseas activity with clear strategy, accountability and commercial outcomes.

Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment and Training, Ros Bates, said the export win demonstrated the difference a business‑led, outcomes‑driven approach can make.

“Queensland manufacturers like Tough Gear Trading do the hard work of competing internationally,” Minister Bates said.

“Our responsibility is to make sure government support is targeted, effective and delivers value for taxpayers, not overseas trips without outcomes.

“This renewed approach to trade strengthens local manufacturing, supports jobs and gives businesses the confidence to invest and grow.”