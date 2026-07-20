The Queensland Government has announced a $4.5 million investment in maritime infrastructure at Brisbane’s Cairncross Dockyard to support defence and commercial vessel maintenance.

Funding, provided through the Sovereign Industry Development Fund, will be used to acquire and install two heavy lift cranes at the facility. The investment supports the wider $2.5 billion Cairncross Dockyard redevelopment, which has been declared a prescribed project to streamline approvals.

The project includes a 1,200 tonne crane and a 400 tonne support crane, providing the heavy lift capability required for large scale defence and commercial ship maintenance, repair and sustainment activities.

Located on Brisbane’s southside, Cairncross Dockyard has operated since 1942 and has long supported Queensland’s maritime and defence sectors.

Once the broader redevelopment is complete, the project is expected to create more than 1,000 direct jobs and support additional employment across manufacturing, logistics and supply chains. It is also intended to expand Queensland’s maritime sustainment capability and reduce reliance on interstate and overseas shipyards.

The Sovereign Industry Development Fund supports projects across the defence, biomedical and biofuels sectors that aim to strengthen local manufacturing, supply chains and industrial capability.

Deputy premier and minister for state development, infrastructure and planning Jarrod Bleijie said the investment would strengthen Queensland’s maritime capability.

“Queensland has an important role to play in supporting Australia’s defence capability, and this funding will help strengthen that by enabling more ship repair, maintenance and sustainment work to be undertaken right here in Queensland,” Bleijie said.

“The Queensland government has already backed the broader Cairncross Dockyard project through the prescribed project declaration, and this investment is another step towards reactivating the dockyard as a major ship repair and sustainment facility.”

Cairncross Dockyard managing director Ben Quin said the funding would support the next stage of the redevelopment.

“This investment is an important step towards bringing large-scale ship repair and sustainment work back to Queensland,” Quin said.

“The installation of a 1,200-tonne crane will provide the heavy-lift capability needed to operate the new lift-in/lift-out (LILO) dock gate for the graving dock and will also provide the capacity to lift vessels up to 600T from the graving dock pool to support commercial and defence maritime operations.

“The 400-tonne support crane will be used to establish the 1,200-tonne crane on site and support dockyard construction and quayside operations.

“Support through the Sovereign Industry Development Fund will help accelerate the project and move us closer to our vision of re-establishing Cairncross Dockyard as a world-class ship repair and sustainment hub for Queensland.”