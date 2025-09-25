The Queensland Government has unveiled a new strategy to revive Queensland’s manufacturing sector, aiming to put innovation, jobs and competitiveness back at the centre of the state’s economy.

The Transforming Queensland Manufacturing Strategy 2025–2030 and accompanying Action Plan set out a five-year vision to strengthen the state’s fifth largest industry. The plan seeks to increase productivity, expand export opportunities and support workforce upskilling, with the government investing $79.1 million in the Transforming Queensland Manufacturing Grants Program to help local products reach global markets.

Minister for Manufacturing Dale Last described the strategy as a “turning point” for the industry.

“Queensland’s manufacturing sector is a sleeping giant, and we’re determined to awaken its full potential,” Last said. “Under Labor’s decade of decline, companies were tied up in red tape, costs skyrocketed, and projects languished. The Crisafulli Government is unlocking the full potential of our manufacturing sector, helping them compete and win both at home and abroad.”

The strategy was developed in collaboration with the Queensland Manufacturing Council and aims to cut red tape, grow export pathways, strengthen supply chains, and support workforce skills development. It will target both traditional sectors, including medical, food and beverage, and metals manufacturing, as well as emerging industries such as critical minerals processing.

Queensland Manufacturing Advisory Council member and GLT Trailers CEO Shay Chalmers praised the strategy, highlighting its potential to position the sector for long-term growth and innovation.

“Some of the world’s leading manufacturers are right here in Queensland,” Chalmers said. “The Transforming Queensland Manufacturing Strategy is a launchpad that will help our industry grow and innovate, positioning it for success well into the future.”