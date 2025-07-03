QLD Gov’t to establish Rockhampton TAFE Centre

Image: amorn/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Government will deliver a major boost to trades training in Central Queensland, committing $61.1 million over three years to construct a new TAFE Excellence Precinct in Rockhampton.

The announcement, part of the government’s broader skills and training strategy, was included in the recent state Budget and is set to transform CQUniversity’s Rockhampton North campus into a central vocational education and training hub. The facility will accommodate more than 350 students annually across a range of in-demand trades, including construction, manufacturing, hospitality, air-conditioning, refrigeration, electrical, horticulture and hairdressing.

Treasurer David Janetzki said the project delivers on the government’s promise to end the skills shortage attributed to Labor’s tenure.

“We’re getting on with the job of skilling up more people to get more tradies on the tools, sooner, so we can address Labor’s skills shortage,” Mr Janetzki said.

“This investment provides greater capacity for skills training each year, doubling training capacity for construction trades across the region.”

The Rockhampton TAFE Excellence Precinct will also offer specialised training in areas such as light automotive, metal fabrication, beauty, visual arts and information technology. In addition, $50 million will be allocated this financial year to train tradies, and $10 million over two years will go towards reviving the Free Apprenticeships for Under 25s program, previously left unfunded.

minister for finance, trade, employment and training Ros Bates said the project reflects the region’s growing demand for adaptable training solutions.

“We are not only moving to unlock land for more homes but the Rockhampton TAFE Excellence Precinct is the state-of-the-art training hub Central Queensland deserves,” Bates said.

“The Queensland Government is providing $61.1 million over three years to deliver the Centre and our election commitment.”

The existing Canning Street site will be repurposed, creating additional capacity for Rockhampton Hospital and opening up land to fast-track housing development.

CQUniversity vice-chancellor and president Professor Nick Klomp said the precinct would consolidate vocational and higher education in one location.

“More than a decade after CQUniversity became Queensland’s first and only dual sector university, we are excited to be moving ahead with the delivery of the second stage of the TAFE Excellence Precinct,” Klomp said.