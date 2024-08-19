QLD Gov’t set to secure Boyne Island aluminium smelter

Image: SGr/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Government will partner with Rio Tinto to secure the long-term operation of the Boyne Island aluminium smelter near Gladstone.

The Boyne Smelter has been operating since 1982 and is Australia’s second largest aluminium smelter, manufacturing carbon anodes, aluminium production, and casting of molten metal into aluminium products for export.

“We know that Central Queensland is key to the state’s economy, which is why we are acting to protect anchor manufacturers like Boyne Smelter because they support jobs and supply chains well beyond their own operations,” said Premier Steven Miles.

“This will create new opportunities to attract investment and jobs in manufacturing, energy supply chain capabilities, and advanced and value-added agriculture across the regions.

The project aims to use the state’s renewable energy to protect approximately 1,000 local jobs.

The government has agreed to provide a support package, accessible by Rio Tinto from 2029, to ensure the smelter’s economic competitiveness as it shifts to cleaner and renewable energy sources.

Under the agreement, Rio Tinto will be required to operate the smelter at full capacity until the end of 2040, commit to ongoing maintenance capital expenditure and meet employment requirements.

Rio Tinto has also committed to invest in demand response capabilities, with the smelter called on to reduce its electricity demand at times of tight supply, reducing pressure on the national grid and wholesale energy prices.

In addition, Rio Tinto will introduce an additional Australian crewed vessel on its Cape York to Gladstone route, delivering more decent, fair paying maritime jobs for Queensland and providing broader supply chain benefits the length of the State.

The agreement is conditional upon the completion of Rio Tinto’s energy contracting activities, relevant joint venture approvals and Commonwealth Government contribution to the ongoing viability of Boyne Smelter, via industry policy.