QLD Government invests $51.7m in skills development

Image: eakgrungenerd/stock.adobe.com

The Miles Government is kick starting the New Year with assistance for up to 7,020 vulnerable job seekers thanks to a $51.7 million investment in targeted and tailored training and employment pathways.

Skilling Queenslanders for Work is one of the Government’s most successful job creating initiatives – assisting unemployed and underemployed Queenslanders to gain skills, qualifications and experience to either enter or remain in the workforce.

New Skills Minister Lance McCallum made the announcement in Cairns with Northern Joblink – who have delivered 16 successful training projects since 2015.

The business is a demonstration of the good work that can be achieved by the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.

Minister for training and skills development, Lance McCallum, said, “The Queensland Government is getting more Queenslanders into good jobs quicker.”

“Queensland businesses need skilled employees across the board, and we are committed to delivering the training needed in areas of demand.”

“The Skilling Queenslanders for Work program is one of our government’s most successful job creating initiatives, so I’m pleased to announce more than $51 million towards the next round of projects.”

More than $684 million has been committed to the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative since 2015.

This major investment has helped to secure the workforce of industries like construction, primary industries, hospitality and community services.

In this new round of Skilling Queenslanders for Work, 225 community-based organisations will receive grants to help participants to overcome barriers such as social isolation, learning difficulties and mental health, while providing the skills and experience necessary to transition them to further education and employment.

A full list of successful recipients is available here.

Round one funding for 2023-24 saw $39.6 million awarded for 162 projects to support more than 5300 disadvantaged Queenslanders into the workforce.

The first Skilling Queenslanders for Work funding round for 2024–25 will open on 29 January 2024.