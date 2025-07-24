QLD Government backs Sunshine Coast with new manufacturing hub

Image: EchoVisuals.stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Government is backing the Sunshine Coast’s manufacturing sector with the establishment of a new manufacturing hub, as part of the $10 million investment announced in the 2025-26 Budget.

The Sunshine Coast Manufacturing Hub will provide targeted support to assist local manufacturers.

“The broader Sunshine Coast region is home to over 4,000 manufacturing businesses and more than 33,000 skilled workers, so it is a natural choice for a hub that will help drive Queensland’s next wave of industrial growth,” said minister for manufacturing Dale Last.

“The Crisafulli Government is focused on growing Queensland’s manufacturing capabilities and giving regions like the Sunshine Coast a fresh start by backing the industries that will shape our future.”

Member of Caloundra, Kendall Morton said that new manufacturing hub is an affirmation for the economic future of Sunshine Coast.

“The Sunshine Coast is one of the largest manufacturing regions in Queensland, and it’s important we invest in the industries that create secure, skilled jobs close to home,” Morton said.

“This new Manufacturing Hub will focus on supporting the unique strengths and needs of the Sunshine Coast, including its growing capabilities in food and beverage, health and medical products, aviation and aerospace, and building materials.

“Our region already leads the way, and this hub will give local businesses the support they need to innovate and grow.”