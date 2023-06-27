Qantas picks Queensland Government’s Aviation Australia to provide world-class training for Australian Engineers

Queensland’s aerospace sector’s economic contribution is forecast to grow by more than $53 million each year through to 2025-26 following Qantas’ decision to partner with the Queensland Government’s Aviation Australia to provide world-class training for Australian Engineers.

The Qantas Group Engineering Academy will open in Brisbane and Melbourne with the first students to start training at both centres in 2025. Aviation Australia will train up to 300 aircraft engineers a year in Brisbane and Melbourne.

The Qantas Engineering Academy will create a pipeline of talent to meet strong growth in the aviation industry, contribute to building a skilled workforce for Queensland and boost the state’s economy.

The academy will train engineers for the Qantas Group but also the broader aviation industry, including general aviation and Defence contractors, with a focus on recruiting more women in engineering.

Established by the Queensland Government in 2001, Aviation Australia supports the development and growth of aviation and aerospace industries in both the Australian and international markets.

Aviation Australia’s facilities in Brisbane are state-of-the-art, offering students a mix of classroom and real-world training environments.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce spoke of the announcement.

“The Academy will provide world-class training for Australian engineers,” he said.

“Qantas has a proud history of having some of the best engineers in the world and we want to make sure it stays that way.’

“The Engineering Academy is part of a massive commitment in training that will create a pipeline of talent for the Qantas Group and Australian aviation.”

“Aviation Australia has been training engineers for over 20 years and through our partnership we will supercharge the development of highly skilled engineers in this country setting the industry up for decades to come,” he said.

Aviation Australia CEO Bill Horrocks said the announcement will help to meet an engineering skills shortage.

“Selecting Aviation Australia as Qantas’ training partner for the Academy recognises the important role that we play as the nation’s premier aircraft maintenance engineering training provider.

“Aviation Australia’s training combines job-ready skills and education to translate into employment outcomes.

“Our training facilities will provide students with the day-to-day experience of a working hangar, as well as supervised training on aircraft, for a seamless transition into operational environments.”