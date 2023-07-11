Putting Victoria at the forefront of medical research

Minister for higher education Gayle Tierney announced an investment of more than $14.8 million to support critical imaging capabilities across several research sites, through the Victorian Higher Education State Investment Fund.

Researchers will share this cutting-edge equipment and expertise through the Victorian Biomedical Imaging Capability project – ensuring Victoria remains at the forefront of drug discovery and new medical treatment.

The project is delivered in partnership with the National Imaging Facility, a network of imaging research institutes that includes Monash University, University of Melbourne, La Trobe University and Swinburne University of Technology alongside leading research facilities from across Australia.

This investment will also support pivotal clinical research studies in mental health, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological diseases – with upgraded human imaging capabilities at the University of Melbourne and Swinburne University of Technology, and radiochemistry facilities at Austin Health and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.

It will also bolster preclinical imaging capabilities at Monash Health and Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute – along with the purchase of an ultrasonographic brain lesioning system at the Florey Institute.

Bringing more students and researchers across Victoria to the forefront of medical research, this funding will support clinical research studies into oncology, neurological disorders including mental health, drug discovery and testing and image-guided neurosurgery.

The $350 million Victorian Higher Education State Investment Fund supports universities with financial assistance for capital works, applied research and research infrastructure to create more jobs and grow Victoria’s economy.

“Collaborative projects such as this demonstrate how our government is supporting higher education and industry to become international leaders in their field,” Tierney said.

University of Melbourne acting deputy vice-chancellor (research) Mark Hargreaves AM said, “These world-leading imaging technologies will advance innovation and generate new knowledge in promising areas of discovery in the fields of cancer, neuroscience and mental health, and agriculture.”

Monash University pro-vice chancellor (research and training) Nellie Georgiou-Karistianis said, “This funding will help deliver cutting-edge nuclear medicine imaging techniques that can be used to develop new treatments for a wide range of diseases and illnesses.”