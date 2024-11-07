Purity and efficiency at the forefront

Image: KAESER Australia

Pharmaceuticals, foodstuff, healthcare, chemicals and other specialised manufacturing applications have especially high demands when it comes to compressed air quality.

For these sensitive processes, KAESER Australia has released the latest class 0 oil-free compressor. Newly launched in Australia, the new CSG.1 rotary screw compressors have air flow rates ranging from 4 to 15 m³/min and pressures up to 11 bar. Customers are offered the choice of air- or water-cooling and can select an optional integrated refrigeration dryer or an i.HOC (heat of compression) dryer.

The CSG.1 can be specified as a fixed speed, fixed flow rated machine or, for applications with fluctuating compressed air demand, variable speed controlled “SFC” versions are available with IE5 Ultra-Premium Efficiency synchronous reluctance motors.

Australian customers can be assured they will receive a premium, factory-backed sales and service experience. Recently, KAESER Australia welcomed Oil-Free Product Specialists from the company’s headquarters in Coburg, Germany. Service technicians and sales engineers from across Australia gathered for in-depth training on the CSG.1 at the national head office in Melbourne.

The state-of-the-art training centre (part of KAESER Australia’s $15 million facility upgrade) saw participants receive practical training that equips them with the knowledge and skills to maximise the CSG.1’s potential for customers nation-wide.

Certified assurance

The risk of potential product contamination by oil from the rotary screw compressor is evaluated and minimised by means of an HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) analysis. Process validation is made easier for the customer, as KAESER’s diligence is confirmed by the TÜV Rheinland in the form of a residual oil class 0 certificate in accordance with ISO 8573-1.

The CSG.1 has also been certified according to ISO 22000:2018, which covers the manufacture of food and beverage equipment. To further formalise the supply chain’s integrity, customers can also option the CSG.1 with Pharmaceutical, Food or Engineering Industry Certification Packages. Additionally, customers can request certification that the machine is free of silicone contamination, as per VW PV 3.10.7.

KAESER’s patented, energy-efficient Sigma Profile rotors now feature an innovative, wear-resistant PEEK coating, which results in an air end that will exhibit no air flow loss during its lifetime.

Developed in-house, the special coating has three layers; nanoceramic, PEEK basecoat and topcoat. This coating is biocompatible, FDA-certified and compliant with European requirement VO 1935 for food contact materials, making it ideal for use in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Efficiency maximised, running costs minimised

The highest resource consumption in compressed air technology occurs over long-term operation. Accordingly, the compressed air supply must be as energy-saving as possible. For KAESER, even improving efficiency in increments of only 1 per cent is seen as a worthy development. Each increment serves to create a whole which is greater than the sum of the parts.

The search for sustainability involves state-of-the-art simulation and calculation tools, together with the validation of prototypes, provide the basis for a highly efficient, dependable and resource-friendly compressed air supply.

These and other optimisation measures have enabled efficiencies to be honed even further. The updated CSG.1 series can deliver 16 per cent higher flow rates from the same power-rated motor as previous.

The latest iteration of the integrated Sigma Control 2 (SC2) controller not only provides dependable and energy-efficient control of the compressor operation, but also enables connection to any master compressed air management system.

Furthermore, the SC2 continually monitors several sensors throughout the CSG.1 (including motor bearing temperature, winding temperatures and airend vibration) to ensure the compressor is operating within its optimal conditions at all times.

A further aim of the range’s refinement was to improve the compressor heat recovery systems. This allows the heat generated by compression to be easily incorporated into other aspects of the business, such as space or process heating, thus allowing maximum reduction in the CO² footprint.

Whether for the semiconductor, food or automotive industries, Kaeser’s two-stage dry-running compressors tirelessly prove that process-appropriate purity and cost-effectiveness can go hand in hand – even under adverse conditions.

The updated CSG.1 series sees service intervals for the compressor as well as gear oil changes extended by 50 per cent. This reduces service costs and means less materials are consumed. Many of the materials used in the manufacture of the machines are recyclable. And the product’s exceptional durability means they can serve a company for long periods of time, reducing costs and environmental impact.