Pure air, pure medicine: The power of 100 per cent oil-free air

Image: Atlas Copco Rental

In the process of manufacturing pharmaceuticals, every input into the final products must be scrupulously hygienic and sterile, from the start to the end of the manufacturing process.

Atlas Copco Rental supplied a ZT315FF VSD oil-free air compressor to its customer, a major pharmaceutical manufacturer who manufactures and distributes a wide range of healthcare products and is a key supplier to both the private and public sectors.

The customer plays a key role in the pharmaceutical supply chain, producing a range of intravenous fluids, renal dialysis products, LVPs (large volume parenteral) and SVPs (small volume parenteral); as well as medical-grade sheeting for sterile and blood collection bags.

The pharmaceuticals facility currently has its own two centrifugal compressors, which supply oil-free air. This high-purity oil-free compressed air is fed into an extensive stainless steel piping installation which prevents rust formation, oil carry-over.

Towards the end of last year, Atlas Copco approached its customer and there was a requirement for a standby compressor. The Atlas Copco ZT315FF VSD with its 1,557 cfm, 8.6 bar supply was eminently suitable for this application as it supplies completely oil-free air.

In this instance, Atlas Copco did not supply a dryer as the customer takes the feed from the compressor through their own in-house dryer.

While the ZT315FF VSD is a standby unit, in the event of an operational issue with one of the in-house centrifugal compressors, it would take over the supply of compressed air with minimum disruption to the facility’s manufacturing capability. The unit is well-suited for the rigorous 24/7 duty cycle required by the customer; and its output is critical in ensuring uninterrupted production.

A reliable supply of completely oil-free compressed air is essential for pharmaceutical high-speed mixing processes and for blending, packaging and the in-house water plant which produces the water, combined with active ingredients used to make drugs that are injected into our bodies. This water is also used as the final rinsing agent for any component that meets the drug such as vials, ampules, caps and stoppers.

With the Atlas Copco ZT315FF VSD, the lead-time from order to delivery was a comparatively short period of 14 weeks, and the unit was modified as per the customer’s requirements.

In the unlikely event that the customer experiences any issues, we will be on hand to supply a replacement unit in the interim. This is very much in line with Atlas Copco Rental’s values, where the customer is given the freedom to concentrate on their core business while leaving the responsibility for the provision of essential, oil-free compressed air to us.

For more information contact Atlas Copco Rental’s friendly sales team on 133 420.