PSENmgate is the latest addition to Pilz’s safety gate portfolio, building on the proven reliability of PSENsgate.

By integrating the trusted PSENmlock safety locking device with the versatile PITgatebox pushbutton unit, it delivers a compact and user‑friendly system for monitoring and controlling safety gates.

Just like its predecessor, PSENmgate combines safe guard locking with integrated control elements – now packaged in a more adaptable and streamlined design. This reduces installation complexity, enhances operator convenience, and ensures protection for personnel working around hazardous machinery.

Enhanced flexibility

The strength of PSENmgate lies in its flexibility. Users can equip the system with various control elements such as pushbuttons, key switches, illuminated pushbuttons, section stop, emergency stop, and escape release. Suitable handles and complementary accessories further expand its application possibilities, making it an all‑round solution for different types of safety gates.

Enhanced variants for greater flexibility are also available to support a broader range of industrial setups, such as the Long Housing Version. This extended variant integrates an emergency stop and four pushbuttons – ideal for installations where operators need several functions directly at the gate without relying on separate control panels. It improves ergonomics and efficiency, especially in work environments where quick, direct action is needed. Installation flexibility has also been improved with the option of upward or downward cable outlets. Previously available only with downward cable entry, PSENmgate can now be selected with cables routed from the top as well. This enables cleaner wiring, easier integration into existing infrastructure, and better accommodation of space‑restricted layouts – whether cables are guided from overhead or through floor ducts.

With these enhancements, PSENmgate continues to evolve in response to the demands of modern production environments. Its modular concept, combined with advanced functionality and installation flexibility, makes it well suited for industries such as packaging, presses, intralogistics, food and beverage, transport, automotive, and machine tools.

Application example: Robot Cell

The safety gate system PSENmgate can be used wherever safe guard locking with integrated control elements is required. Its flexibility makes it suitable not only for accessible safety gates, but also for covers and flaps that need reliable protection.

A typical example is its use on a robot cell. Here, PSENmgate ensures safe guard locking of the accessible safety gate, preventing entry into the hazardous area until the robot has safely stopped. In larger applications, multiple safety gates can be connected quickly and easily in series, allowing operators to maintain high safety levels while keeping wiring efforts minimal. This makes PSENmgate valuable in systems where several access points need coordinated protection without complex installation work.

For more information, visit https://www.pilz.com/en-AU/products/sensor-technology/safety-switches-with-guard-locking/psenmgate-safety-gate-system, email sales@pilz.com.au or phone 1300 723 334.