Wear, abrasion, rust and corrosion are the slow killers of heavy industry, plants, processing equipment, infrastructure and assets. But with the right protective coating, the damage can be stopped before it starts. Motion gives customers access to a complete armoury of coatings solutions from ITW’s Devcon and Galmet product ranges – engineered for harsh environments and proven to protect assets where it counts.

From mine sites and cement plants to energy infrastructure and water treatment, exposed metal and moving parts are constantly under attack. Left unchecked, wear and corrosion can result in costly failures and production downtime.

That’s why protective coatings are more than a finishing touch – they’re essential maintenance tools. Motion supplies premium industrial coatings from ITW’s Devcon and Galmet ranges, giving customers access to battle-tested solutions for both wear and corrosion.

Devcon’s ceramic-filled epoxies and urethanes are designed for high-impact, high-abrasion environments. These coatings deliver long-lasting protection for assets like slurry pumps, pipe elbows and flotation cells – significantly extending service life under demanding conditions …

