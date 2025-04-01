Project to deliver australian-made sustainable powders

Image: Swinburne University of Technology

A high-tech spinout from Swinburne University of Technology will deliver Australian-made high-performance High Entropy Material (HEM) powders, developed from recycled industrial feedstocks, to advanced manufacturing and 3D printing facilities.

Swinburne and Breakthrough Victoria’s University Innovation Platform are jointly funding EntroMat, an Australian company commercialising HEMs, a new class of engineered alloys designed for extreme performance and sustainability.

HEMs combine multiple principal elements to produce next-generation alloys with exceptional mechanical strength, thermal stability, and resistance to corrosion, wear, and radiation.

EntroMat is redefining advanced alloy development by integrating computational alloy design, circular use of critical minerals, and scalable powder manufacturing to enhance Australia’s sovereign capability in high-performance advanced materials development.

These next-generation materials are ideal for aerospace, mining, energy, defence, medical technology and other demanding use-cases. EntroMat’s proprietary HEM powders, developed through recycled feedstock, can be used in additive manufacturing, surface coatings, and powder metallurgy components.

Greg Lindsay, CEO of EntroMat and Swinburne’s Founder in Residence, said the company’s products will improve Australia’s homegrown advanced manufacturing capabilities.

“EntroMat is built on sovereign technology developed at Swinburne over the past decade. It will create advanced materials that will outperform conventional products, creating new markets and new possibilities,” he said.

Associate Professor Andrew Ang, EntroMat co-founder and co-director of Swinburne’s Space Technology and Industry Institute, said the team is looking for partners. They’ve already secured interest from D&T Hydraulics, a remanufacturing service provider for the mining sector. The company has signed a Letter of Intent for EntroMat to develop, test and provide a prototype a cutting-edge HEM product for the remanufacture of hydraulic cylinder rods by D&T.

“We look forward to embarking on the journey with Australian and international industry partners that are keen on adopting these next generation, sustainable Australian-made metal powders,” he said.

EntroMat is just the latest spinout from technology developed at Swinburne. Vice-President of Innovation and Enterprise at Swinburne, Dr Werner van der Merwe, said partnerships like this play a critical role in commercialising research breakthroughs.

“This investment is accelerating the pathway between research and commercial success. With vital early-stage funding for deep tech startups like EntroMat, we ensure strong research can create benefit industries at scale, sooner,” he said.

Victorian Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs, Danny Pearson, said, “The Allan Labor Government is proud to be supporting businesses through commercialisation, supporting industries and creating more highly skilled jobs.”

Breakthrough Victoria CEO Rod Bristow said, “EntroMat’s technology represents a game-changer for industries that demand stronger, more resilient, and sustainable materials.”