Project of the year winner

GeelongPort has taken out the project of the year award at the 2023 Endeavour Awards for the Spirit of Tasmania.

GeelongPort worked closely with Spirit of Tasmania for more than two years to transform our Corio Quay South precinct into the new home of Spirit of Tasmania.

Its dedicated Project Team managed the construction of the new 12-hectare precinct, overseeing three extensive construction packages, including marine works, landside construction, and the passenger terminal building. As well as a state-of-the-art passenger and freight terminal, the new precinct includes a vehicle marshalling area for 600 cars, a parking area for 150 semi-trailers, crew accommodation, a café and a children’s play area.

Through the construction of Spirit of Tasmania Quay, GeelongPort set a new worldwide standard of what a terminal ferry facility should look like and include. The project is an excellent example of best practice in engagement with local residents and traditional owners, as well as supporting the local economy by engaging majority Australian contractors and suppliers.

