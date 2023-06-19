WEHI’s professor Doug Hilton appointed as CSIRO chief executive

The Board of Directors of CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, has appointed Professor Doug Hilton, AO, as chief executive, commencing on 29 September 2023.

Professor Hilton is a molecular and cellular biologist, Director of the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research (WEHI), the Lorenzo and Pamela Galli Chair in Medical Biology and head of the Department of Medical Biology in the Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences at the University of Melbourne.

For the past 14 years, under his direction, WEHI has grown to become a multi-disciplinary organisation that makes fundamental discoveries and works with partners to translate these into improved outcomes in cancer, infectious and immune diseases, developmental disorders and diseases of ageing.

A biologist investigating blood cell production and how cells communicate with each other, throughout his period as Director of WEHI, Professor Hilton has continued an active research program. He and his team hold more than 20 patents and have translated their research through collaboration with venture capitalists and the biopharmaceutical industry.

Commenting on his appointment, Professor Hilton said: “CSIRO is a unique national treasure, there to deliver science for the benefit of the community. The intent of CSIRO and my personal values are completely aligned, and I am looking forward to leading CSIRO as we work to solve our nation’s greatest challenges.”

Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic has welcomed the appointment, saying, “I warmly welcome the decision to appoint Professor Douglas Hilton as CSIRO’s new chief executive.

“Professor Hilton brings decades of experience to this role, which will no doubt prove invaluable to helping address some of Australia’s greatest scientific challenges.

“Professor Hilton’s research into blood cell production and communication has helped Australians live longer, healthier lives. Beyond this, he has shown a real commitment to boost gender equality and diversity in sciences, something I am also incredibly passionate about.

The appointment follows eight years served by Dr Larry Marshall, who completes his third and final term as chief executive in June 2023. Kathryn Fagg, chair of the CSIRO Board, thanked Dr Marshall for his leadership of the 100-year-old organisation, which since 2016 has seen CSIRO invest $425m in Horizon 3 future research, identify six National Challenges to focus on solving, launch Missions to tackle big, seemingly impossible problems and play a key role in the global response to COVID-19.

Minister Husic added, “After serving eight years in the top job with CSIRO, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr Larry Marshall for his significant contribution as chief executive.

“Dr Marshall has demonstrated a deep commitment to Australian science, and led the organisation through some difficult times, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which truly tested the mettle of our scientific capabilities.

CSIRO executive director Kirsten Rose will act in the chief executive role from 1 July until Professor Hilton commences his role in September.