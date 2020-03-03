SMC Corporation ANZ will be exhibiting at the 14th edition of the WIOA Water Industry Operations Conference and Exhibition in NSW on 1 and 2 April 2020. The event is the largest water exhibition in regional New South Wales, providing visitors with a chance to discover and research new technologies, equipment, services and ideas related to the water industry.

Vince Marcucci, OEM and Key Accounts Manager for SMC Corporation ANZ said that the exhibition provides the perfect platform to showcase the company’s industry-specific solutions.

“Commonly required in industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, food, pulp, metal, mining and power generation, there are various technologies used to treat wastewater and SMC’s team of specialists can help you find the right solution,” Marcucci said.

With an increased population, expanding manufacturing and growing regulatory requirements, the demand for industrial wastewater treatment services is projected to grow by approximately 5.3 per cent each year for the next five years.

“We deliver solutions that can be integrated all along the line – from sludge and preliminary to primary, secondary and tertiary treatment processes. Important to note, we also offer cutting edge components for reverse osmosis devices as well as for micro, ultra and nano filtration systems,” said Marcucci.

SMC will be showcasing the following products at WIOA: The IN-777 (integrated positioning control), IP8101 (remote positioning control), EX600 wireless communication, chemical and general process valves, pressure and flow switches, process pump, control valves and control cabinets.

Marcucci said that the design, ease of use, energy efficiency, cost effectiveness and functionality of SMC’s pressure switches made them a popular choice, while the company’s high-precision digital pressure switch with IO-Link (ISE series) answers to the call of Industry 4.0.

“In addition, our LFE series of digital flow switches can easily manage conductive fluids, such as water and water-soluble coolant, or fluids that have at least 5 μS/cm conductivity. Finally, our extensive range of fittings and tubing provide customers with a complete solution for their piping equipment needs,” he said.

“SMC is committed to the wastewater industry and has developed custom solutions to tackle an array of wastewater requirements. Our team looks forward to meeting with visitors to the show to further assist with their unique applications.”